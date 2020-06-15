All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

440 West 45th Street

440 West 45th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

media room
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Spacious and beautifully decorated 3 bedrooms in Manhattan's most exciting neighborhood. This apartment, is located on West 45th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, is just a few walks to TIMES SQUARE.Features:Fully equipped kitchen includes dish set and utensils, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, and gas stoveHigh top counter is great for entertaining and eatingTwo plush full-sized beds in the unitone Queen sized bed in unitcouch in living roomA flat-screen TV with basic channelsWifi ReadyUnit available 1-12 monthsLocation: Walking distance to some of New York's biggest attractions. Home of the theatre district and Times Square. Blocks from popular attractions like MTV Studios, Carnegie Hall, and popular stops like Hershey's Time Square and Planet Hollywood. Short commute to NYC museums like the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Television and Radio, and the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.Few walks to the restaurant row including popular restaurants like Barbetta, Becco, and Brasserie Athene. Conveniently located among numerous popular bars like Johnny Utah?s, Ardesia, and Rum House.Easy access to the rest of the city. N, Q, R trains at 49th Street and B, D, F, M trains at Rockefeller Center. Get anywhere in the city in minutes!Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 West 45th Street have any available units?
440 West 45th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 West 45th Street have?
Some of 440 West 45th Street's amenities include media room, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 West 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 440 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 440 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 440 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 440 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 440 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
