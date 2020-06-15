440 West 45th Street

Amenities

Spacious and beautifully decorated 3 bedrooms in Manhattan's most exciting neighborhood. This apartment, is located on West 45th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, is just a few walks to TIMES SQUARE.Features:Fully equipped kitchen includes dish set and utensils, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, and gas stoveHigh top counter is great for entertaining and eatingTwo plush full-sized beds in the unitone Queen sized bed in unitcouch in living roomA flat-screen TV with basic channelsWifi ReadyUnit available 1-12 monthsLocation: Walking distance to some of New York's biggest attractions. Home of the theatre district and Times Square. Blocks from popular attractions like MTV Studios, Carnegie Hall, and popular stops like Hershey's Time Square and Planet Hollywood. Short commute to NYC museums like the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Television and Radio, and the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.Few walks to the restaurant row including popular restaurants like Barbetta, Becco, and Brasserie Athene. Conveniently located among numerous popular bars like Johnny Utah?s, Ardesia, and Rum House.Easy access to the rest of the city. N, Q, R trains at 49th Street and B, D, F, M trains at Rockefeller Center. Get anywhere in the city in minutes!Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner