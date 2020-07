Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

GV Gold Coast -Sunny pre-war 2BR/1 bath on tree-lined West 10th Street off 5th Avenue. In a 1919 building, this renovated apartment has a gracious layout, 9' beamed ceilings and hardwood floors. Windowed kitchen and bath. The beautifully kept building has an elevator and laundry, plus live-in super. Sorry but it is a no-dog building.