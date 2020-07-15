Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym media room

In the heart of Noho, this fully-furnished, full floor loft is now offered for a short-term 6-month rental. This chic loft features 11-foot, barrel-vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, dark hardwood floors, and abundant storage. The floor plan offers three bedrooms, with a den/media room, and two full baths, spread over approximately 3,300 square feet.



The expansive 31-foot by 30-foot great room features a wall of oversized windows facing Lafayette Street that provide beautiful natural light all day. With a perfect flow for entertaining on a grand scale, the great room boasts two large seating areas, an oversized dining table with seating for 10, a swing, and a bar. Just off the great room is a small den, furnished with a daybed, perfect for guests or a quiet retreat.



The chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, including a Viking refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Viking range with griddle and matching hood, extensive custom cabinetry, and marble countertops and backsplash.



Separating the bedrooms, which occupy a separate private wing of the loft from the entertaining space, is a large den/media room, equipped with a projection system and surround sound ideal for movie or television watching, with seating for at least 8-10.



The master suite boasts Citiquiet windows and includes a large bedchamber, a beautiful dressing room with custom-fitted cabinetry, and a generous en-suite master bath with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower. Also in the bedroom wing is a secondary or guest bedroom. A third bedroom is currently used as a home office/gym, but can be furnished as a bedroom. The guest bathroom features beautiful tilework and houses a washer and dryer.



Built in 1889-90 by D & J Jardine, 439 Lafayette Street has a beautiful 19th century cast-iron facade with brownstone and brick facing. It was built for the Estate of M.L. Carroll and A. L. Langdon, however, was converted to industrial use by 1911. It was occupied by a brass goods store at ground level and by a clothing manufacturer and a printer on the upper floors. It remained occupied as a factory until the 1980s, when it was converted to apartments. This boutique cooperative now comprises 7 units. Located in the heart of Noho, it is surrounded by boutiques, excellent restaurants, easy transportation access, and the best amenities that downtown has to offer.