All apartments in New York
Find more places like 439 Lafayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
439 Lafayette Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

439 Lafayette Street

439 Lafayette Street · (917) 744-3435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

439 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$16,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
media room
In the heart of Noho, this fully-furnished, full floor loft is now offered for a short-term 6-month rental. This chic loft features 11-foot, barrel-vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, dark hardwood floors, and abundant storage. The floor plan offers three bedrooms, with a den/media room, and two full baths, spread over approximately 3,300 square feet.

The expansive 31-foot by 30-foot great room features a wall of oversized windows facing Lafayette Street that provide beautiful natural light all day. With a perfect flow for entertaining on a grand scale, the great room boasts two large seating areas, an oversized dining table with seating for 10, a swing, and a bar. Just off the great room is a small den, furnished with a daybed, perfect for guests or a quiet retreat.

The chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, including a Viking refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Viking range with griddle and matching hood, extensive custom cabinetry, and marble countertops and backsplash.

Separating the bedrooms, which occupy a separate private wing of the loft from the entertaining space, is a large den/media room, equipped with a projection system and surround sound ideal for movie or television watching, with seating for at least 8-10.

The master suite boasts Citiquiet windows and includes a large bedchamber, a beautiful dressing room with custom-fitted cabinetry, and a generous en-suite master bath with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower. Also in the bedroom wing is a secondary or guest bedroom. A third bedroom is currently used as a home office/gym, but can be furnished as a bedroom. The guest bathroom features beautiful tilework and houses a washer and dryer.

Built in 1889-90 by D & J Jardine, 439 Lafayette Street has a beautiful 19th century cast-iron facade with brownstone and brick facing. It was built for the Estate of M.L. Carroll and A. L. Langdon, however, was converted to industrial use by 1911. It was occupied by a brass goods store at ground level and by a clothing manufacturer and a printer on the upper floors. It remained occupied as a factory until the 1980s, when it was converted to apartments. This boutique cooperative now comprises 7 units. Located in the heart of Noho, it is surrounded by boutiques, excellent restaurants, easy transportation access, and the best amenities that downtown has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Lafayette Street have any available units?
439 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $16,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 439 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
439 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 439 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 439 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 439 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 439 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 439 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 439 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 439 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 439 Lafayette Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity