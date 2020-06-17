434 W 52ND ST.

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom apartment with 2 balconies. Marble bath, granite kitchen with dishwasher, and in unit washer & dryer. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, and high ceilings. Available for July 1st occupancy.Conveniently located in Midtown West steps from the Theatre District nightlife and restaurants and just around the corner from M11 & M104 bus service, A, C, E, subway lines and all transportation.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6055