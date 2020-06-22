43 W 77th Street

Amenities
This unit features large living space,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors and private outdoor space. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, doorman, full time doorman, elevator, attended lobby, concierge, laundry in building. B,C,2,3 and 3 trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!