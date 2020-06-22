43 W 77th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry lobby

This unit features large living space,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors and private outdoor space. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, doorman, full time doorman, elevator, attended lobby, concierge, laundry in building. B,C,2,3 and 3 trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!