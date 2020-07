Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

This beautiful gut renovated large 1 bedroom apartment is just coming to the market.Elevator and Laundry in building.The living room has three large windows that allows light to flow through the apartment all through the day.The bedroom is spacious and can hold a Queen size bed plus furniture.The NEWLY RENOVATED kitchen has terracotta floors, new appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry..Wood floors throughout, high ceilings and track lighting.Pets OkayNo Smoking Building