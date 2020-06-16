421 Hudson Street

Amenities

Spectacular rental in the West Village! This enormous 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath residence inThe Printing House Condominium features dramatic double-height ceilings, 116 windows and an extraordinary 24 long living room. This is an exceptional home for entertaining. The residence features incredible storage space, a large separate dining area, and state of the art kitchen with Wolf, Bosch, and Sub-Zero appliances and Caesarstone countertops.Just off the kitchen, you will find a separate room with a Subzero wine refrigerator and side-by-side full-size washer dryer. The master suite offers two closets, including an enormous walk-in closet, and luxurious 5-fixture bath with custom vanity, limestone radiant-heat flooring, Dornbracht fixtures and finishes throughout. The residence is pre-wired for high-definition television, high-speed Ethernet and home automation system. The blackened patina, architectural steel staircase and handrails lead to the dynamic second level that includes two bedrooms, an oversized walk-in-closet, huge storage space, and full bathroom with Calcutta marble slab countertop and flooring. Equninox gym right next door - equipped with a swimming pool. Full-time doorman/concierge. The building is moments from world-class restaurants and excellent shopping. This is the ultimate in luxury living!