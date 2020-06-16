All apartments in New York
421 Hudson Street

421 Hudson Street · (212) 753-3111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$13,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular rental in the West Village! This enormous 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath residence inThe Printing House Condominium features dramatic double-height ceilings, 116 windows and an extraordinary 24 long living room. This is an exceptional home for entertaining. The residence features incredible storage space, a large separate dining area, and state of the art kitchen with Wolf, Bosch, and Sub-Zero appliances and Caesarstone countertops.Just off the kitchen, you will find a separate room with a Subzero wine refrigerator and side-by-side full-size washer dryer. The master suite offers two closets, including an enormous walk-in closet, and luxurious 5-fixture bath with custom vanity, limestone radiant-heat flooring, Dornbracht fixtures and finishes throughout. The residence is pre-wired for high-definition television, high-speed Ethernet and home automation system. The blackened patina, architectural steel staircase and handrails lead to the dynamic second level that includes two bedrooms, an oversized walk-in-closet, huge storage space, and full bathroom with Calcutta marble slab countertop and flooring. Equninox gym right next door - equipped with a swimming pool. Full-time doorman/concierge. The building is moments from world-class restaurants and excellent shopping. This is the ultimate in luxury living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Hudson Street have any available units?
421 Hudson Street has a unit available for $13,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Hudson Street have?
Some of 421 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 421 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 Hudson Street does offer parking.
Does 421 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Hudson Street have a pool?
Yes, 421 Hudson Street has a pool.
Does 421 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 421 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
