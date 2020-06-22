All apartments in New York
Find more places like 420 W 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
420 W 23rd Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

420 W 23rd Street

420 West 23rd Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
420 West 23rd Street Apt 10B!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Available for July 1 (possibly earlier) this fantastic condominium apartment was renovated recently to update this spacious north facing one bedroom one bathroom apartment with modern appliances, sound proof flooring, new hardwood flooring throughout, granite in the kitchen &amp; bathroom, and custom cabinetry.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Enjoy all that Chelsea has to offer with its fantastic restaurants, shops and Highline Park!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Sorry, no pets.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Call today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W 23rd Street have any available units?
420 W 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W 23rd Street have?
Some of 420 W 23rd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 W 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 W 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 W 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 420 W 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 W 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 420 W 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 W 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 420 W 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 W 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 420 W 23rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity