420 W 23rd Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator

420 West 23rd Street Apt 10B!<br> <br> Available for July 1 (possibly earlier) this fantastic condominium apartment was renovated recently to update this spacious north facing one bedroom one bathroom apartment with modern appliances, sound proof flooring, new hardwood flooring throughout, granite in the kitchen & bathroom, and custom cabinetry.<br> <br> Enjoy all that Chelsea has to offer with its fantastic restaurants, shops and Highline Park!<br> <br> Sorry, no pets.<br> <br> Call today to schedule a private showing!