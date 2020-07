Amenities

NO FEE - Laundry in buildingLarge updated 2 bedroom located in Harlem, on 131st street and Saint Nicholas. This building has laundry!Unit is located on the 4th floor of a walk-up.but only 3 flights of walking Features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen, large living room that will accommodate a dining area, and entertainment area, WINGED bedrooms, and closet in each room