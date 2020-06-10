All apartments in New York
420 East 64th Street

420 East 64th Street · (212) 572-3191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 East 64th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit W3J · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
NO FEE Welcome to The Royal York....420 East 64th Street... Residence #W3JThis exceptional large corner 1 Bedroom home has been renovated and redesigned with every comfort and modern convenience. Open gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter-tops custom cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances,stone tile flooring and a breakfast bar. Beautiful marble bathroom with Kohler accents, Tosca Wet imported sink and tons of storage.Generous sized rooms with superb closet space, including a walk-in closet refitted by California closets. Refinements include Lutron lighting, elegant hardwood floors as well as crown moldings throughout.. 24 hour doorman and concierge.Fitness center, Storage and Bike room, Central Laundry Room.Private direct access to outdoor acre landscaped garden.Across the street from the footbridge which leads to the renovated East River Promenade.No Board Interview.Guarantors are permitted420 East 64th Street is a well established full service building.Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, close proximity to Central Park, the Second Avenue Subway, and many of the city's best schools, museums, boutiques and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 64th Street have any available units?
420 East 64th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 64th Street have?
Some of 420 East 64th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 East 64th Street offer parking?
No, 420 East 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 64th Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
