Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage

NO FEE Welcome to The Royal York....420 East 64th Street... Residence #W3JThis exceptional large corner 1 Bedroom home has been renovated and redesigned with every comfort and modern convenience. Open gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter-tops custom cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances,stone tile flooring and a breakfast bar. Beautiful marble bathroom with Kohler accents, Tosca Wet imported sink and tons of storage.Generous sized rooms with superb closet space, including a walk-in closet refitted by California closets. Refinements include Lutron lighting, elegant hardwood floors as well as crown moldings throughout.. 24 hour doorman and concierge.Fitness center, Storage and Bike room, Central Laundry Room.Private direct access to outdoor acre landscaped garden.Across the street from the footbridge which leads to the renovated East River Promenade.No Board Interview.Guarantors are permitted420 East 64th Street is a well established full service building.Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, close proximity to Central Park, the Second Avenue Subway, and many of the city's best schools, museums, boutiques and restaurants.