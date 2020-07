Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 bedroom with balcony. Features 1.5 marble bathrooms, a washer & dryer, marble bathroom, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.Great East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a short walk to the F train and close to the M9, M21, and M14 1st Avenue SelectBus Service.Listed price is the new affectieve on a 24 month lease with 1 month free.