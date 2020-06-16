All apartments in New York
419 East 76 Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

419 East 76 Street

419 East 76th Street · (347) 549-0424
Location

419 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quintessential Renovated Prewar Apartment on the Upper East Side with Luxurious Finishes. The open kitchen has a granite counter top with space for a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a microwave. The queen or king sized bedroom has a walk in closet and endless overhead storage with high ceilings.Not only is the apartment perfect, you are very close to the Q & 6 train, m15 buses and cross town 79 street bus. There are also endless restaurants and bars as well as shopping on 86 street. The building does not allow pets.Dishwasher, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Renovated, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Light, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet bond1298732

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 East 76 Street have any available units?
419 East 76 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 East 76 Street have?
Some of 419 East 76 Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 East 76 Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 East 76 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 East 76 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 East 76 Street is pet friendly.
Does 419 East 76 Street offer parking?
No, 419 East 76 Street does not offer parking.
Does 419 East 76 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 East 76 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 East 76 Street have a pool?
No, 419 East 76 Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 East 76 Street have accessible units?
No, 419 East 76 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 East 76 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 East 76 Street has units with dishwashers.
