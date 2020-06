Amenities

This is a super nice value and unit in a great area. 3rd floor walk-up. Large 1 Bedroom apartment Great Condition, very quiet bedroom, interior living room, large kitchen and tile bathroom for this sunny and quiet unit. This apartment has both North and South exposures, is located near 1st Ave, and is available for April 1st move-in. Call anytime for an appointment.