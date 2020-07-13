417 West 48th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

August 1st 2020 lease start date.

Pets allowed, but case by case.

Laundry in Building.

SPACE FOR HOME OFFICE.



This unique, beautiful floor-through apartment, is located in Hell's Kitchen on a quiet block that is convenient to the trains, and also convenient to fantastic restaurants and boutique shops.



This pet friendly building is well maintained, and is equipped with a laundry room. This massive 1 bedroom apartment is renovated with immaculate hardwood floors. With it's open layout the kitchen is manicured for entertaining. has tons of cabinet, and counter space for all your cooking needs.



The south facing living room) has a decorative fireplace, gets tons of natural light, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, and can accommodate a sectional couch, desk, and entertainment area. The large bedroom is, faces the back (quiet) and can fit a KING sized bed with extra room to spare.