All apartments in New York
Find more places like 417 West 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
417 West 48th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

417 West 48th Street

417 West 48th Street · (732) 910-3204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

417 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
August 1st 2020 lease start date.
Pets allowed, but case by case.
Laundry in Building.
SPACE FOR HOME OFFICE.

This unique, beautiful floor-through apartment, is located in Hell's Kitchen on a quiet block that is convenient to the trains, and also convenient to fantastic restaurants and boutique shops.

This pet friendly building is well maintained, and is equipped with a laundry room. This massive 1 bedroom apartment is renovated with immaculate hardwood floors. With it's open layout the kitchen is manicured for entertaining. has tons of cabinet, and counter space for all your cooking needs.

The south facing living room) has a decorative fireplace, gets tons of natural light, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, and can accommodate a sectional couch, desk, and entertainment area. The large bedroom is, faces the back (quiet) and can fit a KING sized bed with extra room to spare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 West 48th Street have any available units?
417 West 48th Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 West 48th Street have?
Some of 417 West 48th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 West 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 West 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 417 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 West 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 West 48th Street have a pool?
No, 417 West 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 West 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 417 West 48th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity