All apartments in New York
Find more places like 417 West 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
417 West 47th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:12 PM

417 West 47th Street

417 West 47th Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

417 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
Fully Renovated split layout 2-bedroom in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. Kitchen & bathroom are brand new, with new appliances and re-finished hardwood floors. Enjoy natural light throughout, a walk in closet in the master, and air conditioning in both bedrooms. Exposed brick and hardwood floors give this home a touch of style reflective of the city in which it resides. Now is your chance to get in to a great, well maintained, building at the center of the action. Just outside your door you will find some of the best dining and nightlife New York and 9th Avenue have to offer. Walking distance to Time Square and Broadway and far enough to maintain its neighborhood feel.Lobby and hallways have recently been renovated. Showings by appointment only. Net effective rent is $2,837 on a 12 month lease w/1 month free. The gross rent is $3,095

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 West 47th Street have any available units?
417 West 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 West 47th Street have?
Some of 417 West 47th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 West 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 West 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 417 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 417 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 417 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 West 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 417 West 47th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity