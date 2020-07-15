417 West 47th Street

Amenities

Fully Renovated split layout 2-bedroom in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. Kitchen & bathroom are brand new, with new appliances and re-finished hardwood floors. Enjoy natural light throughout, a walk in closet in the master, and air conditioning in both bedrooms. Exposed brick and hardwood floors give this home a touch of style reflective of the city in which it resides. Now is your chance to get in to a great, well maintained, building at the center of the action. Just outside your door you will find some of the best dining and nightlife New York and 9th Avenue have to offer. Walking distance to Time Square and Broadway and far enough to maintain its neighborhood feel.Lobby and hallways have recently been renovated. Showings by appointment only. Net effective rent is $2,837 on a 12 month lease w/1 month free. The gross rent is $3,095