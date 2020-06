Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Flexed 2 bedrooms available for rent.



2 flights up. Pets ok. Close to Q train 72nd St.

Walking distance to Central Park.



Video Tour:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LStjm2Xk4DOoPxVElsdM1d4zdcY-xpXf/view?usp=sharing



Contact agent for more details and video tour.



Cobroke for outside agents



You can rent either one of the bedrooms.

One slightly bigger than the other so the price can be less.

Ideally for short term 1-6 months.

Long term available as well - 12 months

Can be fully furnished or unfurnished.



Super on site.