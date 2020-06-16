All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

415 East 52nd Street

415 East 52nd Street · (212) 750-9253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-DA · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Video walk through available upon request

Bright, high floor, oversized two bedroom with separate dining area available for rent! The spacious layout has excellent separation between the living space and the bedrooms. Large chef's kitchen features include white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and lots of counter space. The two corner bedrooms offer two window exposures and plenty of storage. Both bathrooms are renovated and windowed. The apartment has seven closets in total, with tons of custom woodwork throughout including built-ins, air conditioner enclosures, wainscoting, and beautiful shutters.

The Sutton House is a wonderful full-service building featuring 24 hour doormen, parking garage, gym, large laundry room, children's playroom, bike room, additional storage, and 3 roof decks complete with urban farming beds for residents. All of this on Midtown's most beautiful cul-de-sac street overlooking the East River. Located only 3 blocks from the subway (E, M, 6), one block from a dog park, and surrounded by many fantastic restaurants. No pets for renters. Commission paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 East 52nd Street have any available units?
415 East 52nd Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 East 52nd Street have?
Some of 415 East 52nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 East 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 East 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 East 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 East 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 415 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 East 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 415 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 415 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 East 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
