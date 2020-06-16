415 East 52nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Video walk through available upon request



Bright, high floor, oversized two bedroom with separate dining area available for rent! The spacious layout has excellent separation between the living space and the bedrooms. Large chef's kitchen features include white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and lots of counter space. The two corner bedrooms offer two window exposures and plenty of storage. Both bathrooms are renovated and windowed. The apartment has seven closets in total, with tons of custom woodwork throughout including built-ins, air conditioner enclosures, wainscoting, and beautiful shutters.



The Sutton House is a wonderful full-service building featuring 24 hour doormen, parking garage, gym, large laundry room, children's playroom, bike room, additional storage, and 3 roof decks complete with urban farming beds for residents. All of this on Midtown's most beautiful cul-de-sac street overlooking the East River. Located only 3 blocks from the subway (E, M, 6), one block from a dog park, and surrounded by many fantastic restaurants. No pets for renters. Commission paid by tenant.