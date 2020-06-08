All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

413 East 70th Street

413 East 70th Street · (212) 937-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

413 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Upper East Side*** E 70th st and Just Off First Ave****ONLY 1 Flight-UP**True 2 bedroom that can fit queen & full beds and furniture with closets in each room. Living room is good sized. Kitchen is updated with dishwasher and good cabinet space. Window in every room. Apartment is located on 2nd floor. Pet friendly. Heat and Water Included in the Rent. Live-In Super.Great location, convenient to 72nd/crosstown bus, 68th/77th subways, restaurants, supermarkets and more!Pets are welcome.I HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 East 70th Street have any available units?
413 East 70th Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 East 70th Street have?
Some of 413 East 70th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 East 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 413 East 70th Street offer parking?
No, 413 East 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 413 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 East 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 413 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 413 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 East 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
