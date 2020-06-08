413 East 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Upper East Side*** E 70th st and Just Off First Ave****ONLY 1 Flight-UP**True 2 bedroom that can fit queen & full beds and furniture with closets in each room. Living room is good sized. Kitchen is updated with dishwasher and good cabinet space. Window in every room. Apartment is located on 2nd floor. Pet friendly. Heat and Water Included in the Rent. Live-In Super.Great location, convenient to 72nd/crosstown bus, 68th/77th subways, restaurants, supermarkets and more!Pets are welcome.I HAVE MANY OTHER SIMILAR LISTINGS***