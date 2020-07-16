All apartments in New York
411 East 53rd Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

411 East 53rd Street

411 East 53rd Street · (917) 750-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-A · Avail. now

$3,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPONSOR UNIT NO BOARD APPROVAL!

Located in Sutton Place, this 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is spacious and extremely bright with hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom can comfortably fit a king size bed with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. There's an abundance of storage with a total of six closets.

The building features a full-time doorman, laundry room, storage, and an attached parking garage. Also, it's surrounded by great neighborhood restaurants, stores, and with walking distance to transportation.

Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 East 53rd Street have any available units?
411 East 53rd Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 East 53rd Street have?
Some of 411 East 53rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 East 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 East 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 411 East 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 411 East 53rd Street offers parking.
Does 411 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 East 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 411 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 411 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 East 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
