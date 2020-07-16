411 East 53rd Street

Amenities

SPONSOR UNIT NO BOARD APPROVAL!



Located in Sutton Place, this 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is spacious and extremely bright with hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom can comfortably fit a king size bed with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. There's an abundance of storage with a total of six closets.



The building features a full-time doorman, laundry room, storage, and an attached parking garage. Also, it's surrounded by great neighborhood restaurants, stores, and with walking distance to transportation.



Sorry, no pets.