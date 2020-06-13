All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

410 West 24th Street

410 West 24th Street · (646) 387-6606
Location

410 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-M · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
Move right into this designer LOFT in the heart of Chelsea located in London Terrace. No detail has been overlooked in this fabulous apartment. Can leave sliding doors open for a true loft feel or close them off. Apartment features an open chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, a renovated bathroom, high ceilings, large windows and 2 walk-in closets. The London Terrace has a full time concierge, gym, swimming pool and roof terrace. Enjoy New York Living at its best. Located in West Chelsea, just steps to High Line Park, Hudson River Parkway, Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market and very close to Hudson Yards. ***Electricity is included in your rent. Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 West 24th Street have any available units?
410 West 24th Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 West 24th Street have?
Some of 410 West 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 West 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 410 West 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 West 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 410 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 West 24th Street have a pool?
Yes, 410 West 24th Street has a pool.
Does 410 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 410 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 West 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
