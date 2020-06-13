410 West 24th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking pool garage

Move right into this designer LOFT in the heart of Chelsea located in London Terrace. No detail has been overlooked in this fabulous apartment. Can leave sliding doors open for a true loft feel or close them off. Apartment features an open chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, a renovated bathroom, high ceilings, large windows and 2 walk-in closets. The London Terrace has a full time concierge, gym, swimming pool and roof terrace. Enjoy New York Living at its best. Located in West Chelsea, just steps to High Line Park, Hudson River Parkway, Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market and very close to Hudson Yards. ***Electricity is included in your rent. Sorry NO PETS.,Move right into this designer LOFT in the heart of Chelsea located in London Terrace. No detail has been overlooked in this fabulous apartment. Featuring an open chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, a renovated bathroom, high ceilings, large windows and 2 walk-in closets. Enjoy New York Living at its best! Located in West Chelsea, just steps to High Line Park, Hudson River Parkway and Chelsea Market. ***Electricity is included in your rent. UNFURNISHED ONLY.