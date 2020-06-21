All apartments in New York
Location

41 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$16,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
Enter your full-floor condo loft with a breathtaking 37 foot wide great room featuring exposed brick, a wood burning fireplace and five arched oversized North facing windows. The loft is set up as 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with high ceilings and an abundance of Northern and Southern light. There is custom built cabinetry and wonderful storage throughout the loft, as well as an additional interior room that currently functions as a media room/playroom, making this a truly unique space to be shared by all.

The kitchen features all the top of the line appliances including a Viking 6 burner stove, Sub Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, as well as additional seating for casual dining.

The enormous master bedroom is complete with a spacious walk-in closet, and an ensuite windowed bathroom, featuring a jacuzzi bathtub and separate standing shower. Both the master bedroom and secondary bedroom have access to the South-facing terrace.

There is a separate laundry room with a sink and vented washer and dryer. This home has been appointed with conveniences such as a Virtual Doorman, Sonos Sound System and Nest thermostat controlling Central A/C and radiator heat. Please note, no pets are allowed.

41 Warren Street is a double-width prewar boutique Italianate style loft building with fluted cast iron columns comprised of six full floor residences, each accessible by keyed elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Warren Street have any available units?
41 Warren Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Warren Street have?
Some of 41 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 41 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 41 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 41 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
