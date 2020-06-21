Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry media room

Enter your full-floor condo loft with a breathtaking 37 foot wide great room featuring exposed brick, a wood burning fireplace and five arched oversized North facing windows. The loft is set up as 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with high ceilings and an abundance of Northern and Southern light. There is custom built cabinetry and wonderful storage throughout the loft, as well as an additional interior room that currently functions as a media room/playroom, making this a truly unique space to be shared by all.



The kitchen features all the top of the line appliances including a Viking 6 burner stove, Sub Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, as well as additional seating for casual dining.



The enormous master bedroom is complete with a spacious walk-in closet, and an ensuite windowed bathroom, featuring a jacuzzi bathtub and separate standing shower. Both the master bedroom and secondary bedroom have access to the South-facing terrace.



There is a separate laundry room with a sink and vented washer and dryer. This home has been appointed with conveniences such as a Virtual Doorman, Sonos Sound System and Nest thermostat controlling Central A/C and radiator heat. Please note, no pets are allowed.



41 Warren Street is a double-width prewar boutique Italianate style loft building with fluted cast iron columns comprised of six full floor residences, each accessible by keyed elevator.