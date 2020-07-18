407 East 87th Street

Amenities

Mint condition, fully renovated and fully furnished to perfection, this modern turn-key studio is what you were waiting for!

Bright, modern studio with full furnishings and tasteful artwork. Newly renovated kitchen features quartz countertop, breakfast counter with seating, white shaker cabinetry and under-cabinet lighting. Brand new

stainless steel appliances include frigidaire induction stovetop, dishwasher and refrigerator as well as crown molding and ventilation. New breakfast bar stools offer additional seating at the open breakfast counter.

The designer bathroom features high quality porcelain tiling throughout with clean, modern look and the comfort of a full walk-in shower with frameless glass sliding door.

The studio features hardwood floors throughout ,high ceiling with recessed lighting and ceiling fan, a decorative fireplace , a new modern sofa, coffee table and wall-mounted Samsung 42' TV on white exposed brick wall. Murphy bed makes the space convertible and highly functional. Built-in closet provides space for clothing and other storage. Chest of drawers and side table as well as ottomans with storage included.

The southern view from living room's windows look out directly onto picturesque Jesuit church and tree-lined block.



Desirable Upper East side location with vast selection of local restaurants, bars, supermarkets including Fairway & Whole Foods and two parks within nearby walking distance. Great access to transportation including local and express buses within two blocks and subway within four blocks with Q, 4, 5 and 6 train. This apartment is truly

a turn-key. All kitchen necessities are also included.