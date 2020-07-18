All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

407 East 87th Street

407 East 87th Street · (917) 450-8178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Mint condition, fully renovated and fully furnished to perfection, this modern turn-key studio is what you were waiting for!
Bright, modern studio with full furnishings and tasteful artwork. Newly renovated kitchen features quartz countertop, breakfast counter with seating, white shaker cabinetry and under-cabinet lighting. Brand new
stainless steel appliances include frigidaire induction stovetop, dishwasher and refrigerator as well as crown molding and ventilation. New breakfast bar stools offer additional seating at the open breakfast counter.
The designer bathroom features high quality porcelain tiling throughout with clean, modern look and the comfort of a full walk-in shower with frameless glass sliding door.
The studio features hardwood floors throughout ,high ceiling with recessed lighting and ceiling fan, a decorative fireplace , a new modern sofa, coffee table and wall-mounted Samsung 42' TV on white exposed brick wall. Murphy bed makes the space convertible and highly functional. Built-in closet provides space for clothing and other storage. Chest of drawers and side table as well as ottomans with storage included.
The southern view from living room's windows look out directly onto picturesque Jesuit church and tree-lined block.

Desirable Upper East side location with vast selection of local restaurants, bars, supermarkets including Fairway & Whole Foods and two parks within nearby walking distance. Great access to transportation including local and express buses within two blocks and subway within four blocks with Q, 4, 5 and 6 train. This apartment is truly
a turn-key. All kitchen necessities are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 East 87th Street have any available units?
407 East 87th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 East 87th Street have?
Some of 407 East 87th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 East 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 407 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 407 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 407 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 407 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 407 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 East 87th Street has units with dishwashers.
