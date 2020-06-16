406 West 51st Street

Amenities

Very spacious, peaceful and sun-filled one bedroom with a gut renovated open kitchen with DW in well maintained Elevator building in the heart of Clinton. There is a large living room, high ceilings, a bedroom easily large enough for a Queen or King sized bed, hardwood floor throughout, an updated bath and excellent closet space. Very sunny, south and east exposures, facing the courtyard which is accessible for peaceful enjoyment for the tenants. Laundry Room and live-in super. Sorry, no dogs of any size.