406 West 51st Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

406 West 51st Street

406 West 51st Street · (212) 381-6502
Location

406 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
Very spacious, peaceful and sun-filled one bedroom with a gut renovated open kitchen with DW in well maintained Elevator building in the heart of Clinton. There is a large living room, high ceilings, a bedroom easily large enough for a Queen or King sized bed, hardwood floor throughout, an updated bath and excellent closet space. Very sunny, south and east exposures, facing the courtyard which is accessible for peaceful enjoyment for the tenants. Laundry Room and live-in super. Sorry, no dogs of any size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 West 51st Street have any available units?
406 West 51st Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 West 51st Street have?
Some of 406 West 51st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 West 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 West 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 406 West 51st Street offer parking?
No, 406 West 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 West 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 406 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 406 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 West 51st Street has units with dishwashers.
