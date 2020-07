Amenities

Spacious and loft like, one bedroom home with approx. 11Ft. ceilings, hardwood floors and eat-in-kitchen. Queen-sized one bedroom with good closets throughout. Courtyard in the back for quiet enjoyment and laundry room in attached sister building. Sorry, No Dogs. Fantastic Hell's Kitchen location between 9th and 10th Aves (closer to 9th.) Photo are from Apt. 3A, same line. Email for easy to show appointment.