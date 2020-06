Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Amazing fully renovated pre-war studio in the heart of Clinton! Located on a lovely tree lined block, this home features an open stainless steel kitchen with microwave and brand new appliances, a newly installed through-wall air conditioner, video intercom, a deep clothing closet, and plenty of bright spacious living area. Laundry facilities are right next door!This is a rare and unique apartment on the market and it will not last!