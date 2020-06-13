All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

402 East 90th Street

402 East 90th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

402 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
This one-bedroom/one-bath apartment boasts a spacious layout with a large den/home office, currently serving as a second bedroom. River East Plaza Condominium is a cozy, full-service 24-hour doorman building, just steps to restaurants, shopping, park (Carl Schurz Park), and public transportation. Features include Southern exposure, hardwood floors, good light, great closet space, and a dishwasher. The building has a laundry room and a court yard on the ground floor. Sorry, no pets and no smokers.

Available on 7/1/2020 (or earlier by arrangement).

Video tours are available.,Convertible 2 bedroom one bath with a large den/office at River East Plaza Condominium, a cozy Pre-war full service 24 hour doorman building. Steps to restaurants, shopping, park (Carl Schurz Park), and public transportation. Apartment Features Southern exposure, hardwood floor, good light, great closet space, and dishwasher. The building has a laundry room and a court yard on the ground floor. Sorry no pets and no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 East 90th Street have any available units?
402 East 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 East 90th Street have?
Some of 402 East 90th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 East 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 402 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 402 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 402 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 402 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 East 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
