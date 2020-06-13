402 East 90th Street

Amenities

This one-bedroom/one-bath apartment boasts a spacious layout with a large den/home office, currently serving as a second bedroom. River East Plaza Condominium is a cozy, full-service 24-hour doorman building, just steps to restaurants, shopping, park (Carl Schurz Park), and public transportation. Features include Southern exposure, hardwood floors, good light, great closet space, and a dishwasher. The building has a laundry room and a court yard on the ground floor. Sorry, no pets and no smokers.



Available on 7/1/2020 (or earlier by arrangement).



