Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

400 West 12th Street

400 West 12th Street · (212) 893-1426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16A · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Please see the 360 tour of the apartment in the first button on the left above the photos. Located in the West Village's amenity driven Superior Ink Condominium with garage, this high floor corner two bedroom and two bath home offers intoxicating views of the Empire State Building, West Village and oblique Hudson River views. A large entry gallery leads to a corner living room with floor to ceiling windows and a Juliet balcony. The custom top of the kitchen opens to the living room divided by a center island and is perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms each with a top of the line marble bath outfitted with luxurious finishes. The entire apartment comes beautifully furnished and equipped to move in immediately. Minimum lease term is one year. Superior Ink, 400 West 12th Street, offers a full-time doorman and concierge, parking garage, full gym, party room and bike room. Situated on West 12th Street and the Hudson River, the apartment is moments to the new Whitney Museum, the Highline Park, Chelsea Market and the shops and cafes of the West Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West 12th Street have any available units?
400 West 12th Street has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West 12th Street have?
Some of 400 West 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 West 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 400 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 400 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
