Please see the 360 tour of the apartment in the first button on the left above the photos. Located in the West Village's amenity driven Superior Ink Condominium with garage, this high floor corner two bedroom and two bath home offers intoxicating views of the Empire State Building, West Village and oblique Hudson River views. A large entry gallery leads to a corner living room with floor to ceiling windows and a Juliet balcony. The custom top of the kitchen opens to the living room divided by a center island and is perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms each with a top of the line marble bath outfitted with luxurious finishes. The entire apartment comes beautifully furnished and equipped to move in immediately. Minimum lease term is one year. Superior Ink, 400 West 12th Street, offers a full-time doorman and concierge, parking garage, full gym, party room and bike room. Situated on West 12th Street and the Hudson River, the apartment is moments to the new Whitney Museum, the Highline Park, Chelsea Market and the shops and cafes of the West Village.