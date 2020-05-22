40 East 78th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym concierge doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking garage hot tub

LUXURY AWAITS you in this elegant residence in the premier Charles House! A gracious foyer opens to an oversized Great Room ideal for entertaining or relaxing at home. The entire living area has bright west exposure.The large open kitchen includes the finest materials and finishes, with glass brick tile, sparkling Caesarstone counters, and Pedini Italian cabinetry. A Fisher & Paykel gas CookSurface adorns the counter under a remote-controlled range hood. The kitchen comes complete with 2 SubZero freezer drawers, a Miele warming drawer, Miele dishwasher, and Gaggenau wine refrigerator. The Franke sink also provides instant hot/cold purified water. An adjacent pantry area provides a separate room for additional storage and preparation. The equipment includes a large built-in SubZero refrigerator and 3 Miele wall ovens (conventional, steam, and convection/microwave). Cabinetry includes a huge pull-out closet, deep storage with swing out shelving, and custom-fitted drawers.A breakfast bar is perfect for a casual meal or socializing with the chef. The separate dining area completes the Great Room for more formal dining.The huge master suite has 6 windows with western exposure. The bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed, a sitting area, and plenty of bedroom furniture. The walk-in master closet is practically a room onto itself, with built-in closet systems, including a 10 drawer dresser, a shoe gallery, and abundant shelf and hanging space. Both bathrooms are lavishly refinished using the finest fixtures and materials. Both have full-glass shower enclosures, towel warmers, and radiant heat.The apartment features trey and coffered ceilings with gypsum crown moldings and recessed lighting. Sconces and chandeliers are all by Shamburg with Swarovski crystals. Flooring throughout is wide-plank white oak from England. All of the lacquered interior doors are by Barausse Spa, made in Italy.The Charles House is a full-service building with a 24-hour doorman, concierge, and live-in resident manager. It has an included gym and a landscaped roof deck overlooking Central Park. On-site parking is available. The best Upper East Side location is near Central Park and convenient to transportation, fine-dining, museums, and the best Madison Avenue boutiques.Words alone cannot adequately describe this incredible property. This is one you have to see for yourself!