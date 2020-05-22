All apartments in New York
40 East 78th Street

40 East 78th Street · (917) 444-0082
Location

40 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$8,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
LUXURY AWAITS you in this elegant residence in the premier Charles House! A gracious foyer opens to an oversized Great Room ideal for entertaining or relaxing at home. The entire living area has bright west exposure.The large open kitchen includes the finest materials and finishes, with glass brick tile, sparkling Caesarstone counters, and Pedini Italian cabinetry. A Fisher & Paykel gas CookSurface adorns the counter under a remote-controlled range hood. The kitchen comes complete with 2 SubZero freezer drawers, a Miele warming drawer, Miele dishwasher, and Gaggenau wine refrigerator. The Franke sink also provides instant hot/cold purified water. An adjacent pantry area provides a separate room for additional storage and preparation. The equipment includes a large built-in SubZero refrigerator and 3 Miele wall ovens (conventional, steam, and convection/microwave). Cabinetry includes a huge pull-out closet, deep storage with swing out shelving, and custom-fitted drawers.A breakfast bar is perfect for a casual meal or socializing with the chef. The separate dining area completes the Great Room for more formal dining.The huge master suite has 6 windows with western exposure. The bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed, a sitting area, and plenty of bedroom furniture. The walk-in master closet is practically a room onto itself, with built-in closet systems, including a 10 drawer dresser, a shoe gallery, and abundant shelf and hanging space. Both bathrooms are lavishly refinished using the finest fixtures and materials. Both have full-glass shower enclosures, towel warmers, and radiant heat.The apartment features trey and coffered ceilings with gypsum crown moldings and recessed lighting. Sconces and chandeliers are all by Shamburg with Swarovski crystals. Flooring throughout is wide-plank white oak from England. All of the lacquered interior doors are by Barausse Spa, made in Italy.The Charles House is a full-service building with a 24-hour doorman, concierge, and live-in resident manager. It has an included gym and a landscaped roof deck overlooking Central Park. On-site parking is available. The best Upper East Side location is near Central Park and convenient to transportation, fine-dining, museums, and the best Madison Avenue boutiques.Words alone cannot adequately describe this incredible property. This is one you have to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 East 78th Street have any available units?
40 East 78th Street has a unit available for $8,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 East 78th Street have?
Some of 40 East 78th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 East 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 East 78th Street does offer parking.
Does 40 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 40 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 East 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
