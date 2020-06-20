All apartments in New York
4 West 28th Street

4 West 28th Street · (917) 744-1662
Location

4 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
FABULOUS FIND in FLATIRON! 2BR sexy reno!

GORGEOUS & READY TO GO!

Heres a ONE-OF-A-KIND very special find! This Small Prewar townhouse is juxtaposed between Flatiron, NoMad and Chelsea. This building has Virtual Doorman/video intercom and with just 2 apartments per floor, this one is just 3 flights up.

Totally renovated just over a year ago, it still looks never lived in", with sparkling crisp finishes, theres a

NEW separate kitchen with granite-style counter, stainless appliances,
dishwasher and microwave gorgeous new cabinets,
refinished gorgeous wood floors, hi ceilings,
2 HUGE separate, REAL (NOT "CONVERTED") Queen, sized bedrooms separated from each other by a
LARGE living room with big windows and MASSIVE CLOSET!

Living here you're in the HEART OF FLATIRON a stone's throw off Madison Square Park! As well as a short stroll to the Empire State Building too. (You get to watch the seasons change by the colorful light displays!)
In a matter of just minutes youre at Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park, Trader Joes; Murray Hill, 23rd Street Shopping, all major train lines right there, downtowns best restaurants, comedy clubs, bars and exciting nightlife! (Isnt THIS is why you moved here?)

Be first to see this new great apartment (or you may not get a chance)!
PET FRIENDLY TOO! Another great exclusive find from our Team, we are showing by virtual and FACETIME TOURS so schedule yours with us TODAY - but Hurry!! * SPECIAL INCENTIVES OFFERED *Note: Listed price INCLUDES ONE MONTH FREE!Please inquire for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 West 28th Street have any available units?
4 West 28th Street has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 West 28th Street have?
Some of 4 West 28th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 West 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 West 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 West 28th Street offer parking?
No, 4 West 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 West 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 4 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 4 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 West 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
