4 West 28th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

FABULOUS FIND in FLATIRON! 2BR sexy reno!



GORGEOUS & READY TO GO!



Heres a ONE-OF-A-KIND very special find! This Small Prewar townhouse is juxtaposed between Flatiron, NoMad and Chelsea. This building has Virtual Doorman/video intercom and with just 2 apartments per floor, this one is just 3 flights up.



Totally renovated just over a year ago, it still looks never lived in", with sparkling crisp finishes, theres a



NEW separate kitchen with granite-style counter, stainless appliances,

dishwasher and microwave gorgeous new cabinets,

refinished gorgeous wood floors, hi ceilings,

2 HUGE separate, REAL (NOT "CONVERTED") Queen, sized bedrooms separated from each other by a

LARGE living room with big windows and MASSIVE CLOSET!



Living here you're in the HEART OF FLATIRON a stone's throw off Madison Square Park! As well as a short stroll to the Empire State Building too. (You get to watch the seasons change by the colorful light displays!)

In a matter of just minutes youre at Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park, Trader Joes; Murray Hill, 23rd Street Shopping, all major train lines right there, downtowns best restaurants, comedy clubs, bars and exciting nightlife! (Isnt THIS is why you moved here?)



Be first to see this new great apartment (or you may not get a chance)!

PET FRIENDLY TOO! Another great exclusive find from our Team, we are showing by virtual and FACETIME TOURS so schedule yours with us TODAY - but Hurry!! * SPECIAL INCENTIVES OFFERED *Note: Listed price INCLUDES ONE MONTH FREE!Please inquire for details.