4 W 90TH ST.

*4 West 90th Street..Central Park At Your Doorstep..Elevator Building!!!*Glorious south facing 1BR residence (fits a king sized bed) in charming elevator townhouse on quiet tree lined street. Features separate kitchen, large bathroom, huge living room new oversized windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-ins and plenty of closet space. Well maintained elevator building with renovated lobby. Heat and hot water included in rent. Live in super. Conveniently located to B and C trains at 88th/CPW. Gross Rent: $2825Net Effective Rent (w/ one month free): $2590 livingny112688