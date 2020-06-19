All apartments in New York
4 W 90TH ST.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

4 W 90TH ST.

4 West 90th Street · (914) 497-6753
Location

4 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
*4 West 90th Street..Central Park At Your Doorstep..Elevator Building!!!*Glorious south facing 1BR residence (fits a king sized bed) in charming elevator townhouse on quiet tree lined street. Features separate kitchen, large bathroom, huge living room new oversized windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-ins and plenty of closet space. Well maintained elevator building with renovated lobby. Heat and hot water included in rent. Live in super. Conveniently located to B and C trains at 88th/CPW. Gross Rent: $2825Net Effective Rent (w/ one month free): $2590 livingny112688

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 W 90TH ST. have any available units?
4 W 90TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 W 90TH ST. have?
Some of 4 W 90TH ST.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 W 90TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
4 W 90TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 W 90TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 4 W 90TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4 W 90TH ST. offer parking?
No, 4 W 90TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 4 W 90TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 W 90TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 W 90TH ST. have a pool?
No, 4 W 90TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 4 W 90TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 4 W 90TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 W 90TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 W 90TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
