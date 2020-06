Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated furnished

MINT FURNISHED STUDIO with WASHER/DRYER!Designer Renovated Furnished Studio overlooking Magnolia Bakery and the boutiques and townhomes of Bleecker Street.This intimate co-op features a shared garden with a bubbling fountain and several terraces great for entertaining.The rent includes:Bi-Monthly Maid ServiceWasher/Dryer Combo Unit in the apartment.Apt has a storage unit available for the tenant's use.Simple Application process no board interview/guarantor's ok. Pet's ok with owner approval.