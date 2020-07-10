All apartments in New York
39 West 74th Street
39 West 74th Street

39 West 74th Street · (631) 413-1998
39 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New to the market! GIANT, incredibly special one bedroom PLUS A full-size sleeping lofts or Home Office on one of the most charming historic blocks in the heart of the Upper West Side. Soaring ceilings and a working fireplace make a dramatic impact. Steps from Central Park, the famous Dakota building and just two blocks from the 72nd St. B/C subway stop or 4 blocks to the 72nd St. 1/2/3 hub. This dramatic, one-of-a-kind apartment is located on the first floorone very short flight of stairs upin a quiet, well-run brownstone building. There is a grocery store on the corner and the legendary Fairway supermarket is just two blocks away. Dining and entertainment options abound.Basement Laundry, Pets Allowed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 39 West 74th Street have any available units?
39 West 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 West 74th Street have?
Some of 39 West 74th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 West 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 West 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 39 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 39 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 West 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 39 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 39 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 West 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
