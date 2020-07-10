39 West 74th Street

Amenities

New to the market! GIANT, incredibly special one bedroom PLUS A full-size sleeping lofts or Home Office on one of the most charming historic blocks in the heart of the Upper West Side. Soaring ceilings and a working fireplace make a dramatic impact. Steps from Central Park, the famous Dakota building and just two blocks from the 72nd St. B/C subway stop or 4 blocks to the 72nd St. 1/2/3 hub. This dramatic, one-of-a-kind apartment is located on the first floorone very short flight of stairs upin a quiet, well-run brownstone building. There is a grocery store on the corner and the legendary Fairway supermarket is just two blocks away. Dining and entertainment options abound.Basement Laundry, Pets Allowed.