Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby valet service yoga

Beautiful XL South Facing 1BR at the renowned Twenty9th Park Madison. Designed and built with true attention to detail, this 34 story white glove condominium building has every creature comfort and lux amenity you could ask for. Apartment features include: -Teak hardwood floors-Custom open gourmet kitchen w/ Wenge cabinetry and -paneled Sub-Zero refrigerator, White granite counter tops and breakfast bar, Thermador oven and cooktop, and Fisher & Paykel dishwasher-Bosch washer and dryer-Lavishly appointed WINDOWED spa bath with double sink, Wenge wood vanity, crystal white countertop, soaking tub, and limestone floor-High ceilings-Central air & heating-Floor to ceiling windows w/ custom window treatments (blackout shades in the bedroom)-King sized master bedroom with custom walk in California closetBuilding features include: fully-staffed lobby and lounge area, luxurious rooftop sundeck with two custom pergolas, outdoor shower, six BBQ grills, and breathtaking panoramic city, river, and landmark views, state of the art fitness center with a yoga room, a parking garage adjacent to building, cold storage for fresh food deliveries, and world class concierge and doorman service.Available August 1st