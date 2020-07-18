All apartments in New York
39 E 29TH
39 E 29TH

39 East 29th Street · (516) 330-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
yoga
Beautiful XL South Facing 1BR at the renowned Twenty9th Park Madison. Designed and built with true attention to detail, this 34 story white glove condominium building has every creature comfort and lux amenity you could ask for. Apartment features include: -Teak hardwood floors-Custom open gourmet kitchen w/ Wenge cabinetry and -paneled Sub-Zero refrigerator, White granite counter tops and breakfast bar, Thermador oven and cooktop, and Fisher & Paykel dishwasher-Bosch washer and dryer-Lavishly appointed WINDOWED spa bath with double sink, Wenge wood vanity, crystal white countertop, soaking tub, and limestone floor-High ceilings-Central air & heating-Floor to ceiling windows w/ custom window treatments (blackout shades in the bedroom)-King sized master bedroom with custom walk in California closetBuilding features include: fully-staffed lobby and lounge area, luxurious rooftop sundeck with two custom pergolas, outdoor shower, six BBQ grills, and breathtaking panoramic city, river, and landmark views, state of the art fitness center with a yoga room, a parking garage adjacent to building, cold storage for fresh food deliveries, and world class concierge and doorman service.Available August 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 E 29TH have any available units?
39 E 29TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 E 29TH have?
Some of 39 E 29TH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 E 29TH currently offering any rent specials?
39 E 29TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 E 29TH pet-friendly?
No, 39 E 29TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 39 E 29TH offer parking?
Yes, 39 E 29TH offers parking.
Does 39 E 29TH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 E 29TH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 E 29TH have a pool?
No, 39 E 29TH does not have a pool.
Does 39 E 29TH have accessible units?
No, 39 E 29TH does not have accessible units.
Does 39 E 29TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 E 29TH has units with dishwashers.
