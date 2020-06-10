All apartments in New York
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

39 Christopher Street

39 Christopher Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

39 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE- CALL NOW or email

This is a renovated 1 Bedroom apartment with comfortable, cheerful dcor and lots of light. Located in the very heart of Greenwich Village, it is steps from all subway lines and just 2 blocks from New York University and Washington Square. The neighborhood is one of New York Citys liveliest, with lots of bistros, clubs and shopping nearby, yet the apartment is on a quiet block. Fully equipped. Flexible lease- 1 month min. CALL NOW!

NEARBY SCHOOLS:
New York University
The New School
Academy of St. Joseph
Village Preschool Center
Parsons The New School for Design
Greenwich House Music School
Greenwich House Pottery

TRANSIT INFORMATION
1: Christopher St-Sheridan Sq (0.07 miles)
A/B/C/D/E/F/M: W 4 St-Wash Sq (0.09 miles)
F/L/M/1/2/3: 14 St (0.23 miles)

CITI BIKE STATIONS
W 4 St & 7 Ave(0.07 miles)
Greenwich Ave & Charles St (0.11 miles)
Washington Pl & 6 Ave (0.14 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Christopher Street have any available units?
39 Christopher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 39 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Christopher Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 Christopher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 39 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 39 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Christopher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 39 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Christopher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Christopher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Christopher Street does not have units with air conditioning.
