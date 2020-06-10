39 Christopher Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE- CALL NOW or email



This is a renovated 1 Bedroom apartment with comfortable, cheerful dcor and lots of light. Located in the very heart of Greenwich Village, it is steps from all subway lines and just 2 blocks from New York University and Washington Square. The neighborhood is one of New York Citys liveliest, with lots of bistros, clubs and shopping nearby, yet the apartment is on a quiet block. Fully equipped. Flexible lease- 1 month min. CALL NOW!



NEARBY SCHOOLS:

New York University

The New School

Academy of St. Joseph

Village Preschool Center

Parsons The New School for Design

Greenwich House Music School

Greenwich House Pottery



TRANSIT INFORMATION

1: Christopher St-Sheridan Sq (0.07 miles)

A/B/C/D/E/F/M: W 4 St-Wash Sq (0.09 miles)

F/L/M/1/2/3: 14 St (0.23 miles)



CITI BIKE STATIONS

W 4 St & 7 Ave(0.07 miles)

Greenwich Ave & Charles St (0.11 miles)

Washington Pl & 6 Ave (0.14 miles)