381 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

The perfect residence of affordable luxury, this spacious two-bedroom, two-bath corner home at 381 Lenox is your dream come true! With approximately 1300 square feet, the open living/dining room has bright panoramic tree-top views facing South and East allowing you to enjoy the city inside and out! Oak flooring in every room, tons of closet space and a wood-burning fireplace compliment this beautiful home. The open chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a pantry with a stackable washer/dryer. Two spa-like marble baths complete this home. The Unitone security system makes living at 381 Lenox worry-free and the double-tiered professionally landscaped roof deck is an oasis of your own with incredible NY skyline views. Be a part of the bustling neighborhood of Red Rooster, Corner Social, Chez Lucienne and Whole Foods. Convenient to the 2,3,4,5,6 and Metro-North Station.