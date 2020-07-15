All apartments in New York
381 Lenox Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

381 Lenox Avenue

381 Malcolm X Boulevard · (646) 415-7772
Location

381 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
The perfect residence of affordable luxury, this spacious two-bedroom, two-bath corner home at 381 Lenox is your dream come true! With approximately 1300 square feet, the open living/dining room has bright panoramic tree-top views facing South and East allowing you to enjoy the city inside and out! Oak flooring in every room, tons of closet space and a wood-burning fireplace compliment this beautiful home. The open chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a pantry with a stackable washer/dryer. Two spa-like marble baths complete this home. The Unitone security system makes living at 381 Lenox worry-free and the double-tiered professionally landscaped roof deck is an oasis of your own with incredible NY skyline views. Be a part of the bustling neighborhood of Red Rooster, Corner Social, Chez Lucienne and Whole Foods. Convenient to the 2,3,4,5,6 and Metro-North Station.,If you dared to hope for the perfect residence of affordable luxury, this two-bedroom, two-bath corner home at 381 Lenox is your dream come true! 1,275 square feet of top-of-the-line finishes, with South and East facing over-sized windows guarantee that you'll be able to enjoy the city inside and out! Oak flooring in every room and a wood-burning fireplace complement the sleekness of the stainless steel GE Profile appliances in the chef's kitchen and the spa-like fixtures and marble tiling in the two generous baths. The Unitone security system makes living at 381 Lenox worry-free. Enjoy the convenience of your in-home Whirlpool stackable washer/dryer - and bring your pets! Be a part of the bustling neighborhood of Red Rooster, Corner Social, Chez Lucienne and soon to be Whole Foods. Convenient to the 2,3,4,5,6 and Metro North Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
381 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 381 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 381 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
381 Lenox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 Lenox Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 381 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 381 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 381 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 381 Lenox Avenue has a pool.
Does 381 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 381 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 Lenox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
