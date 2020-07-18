380 East 10th Street

Amenities

This is a brand new, gut renovated 1 bedroom in the East Village. The unit features a washer dryer and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and wine cooler. The apartment is accented by new hardwood floors. Available for October 1 move in.Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including The Sunburnt Cow, Mercadito, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Please call office for access. Unit is currently under renovation. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.