380 East 10th Street
380 East 10th Street

380 East 10th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

380 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
This is a brand new, gut renovated 1 bedroom in the East Village. The unit features a washer dryer and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and wine cooler. The apartment is accented by new hardwood floors. Available for October 1 move in.Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including The Sunburnt Cow, Mercadito, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Please call office for access. Unit is currently under renovation. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 East 10th Street have any available units?
380 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 East 10th Street have?
Some of 380 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 380 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 380 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 380 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 380 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 380 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
