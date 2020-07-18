Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman bike storage

NO FEE/ ARCHITECTURAL DREAM ON PARK

NO FEE/ BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE! NO LEASE LIMITS AND EASY BOARD APPROVAL! This is a rarely available 2 bedroom with park views. Enter into a large gallery like hallway which leads to six windows facing Central Park, offering a serene ever changing view. There are high cove ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a new, windowed eat in kitchen, with tons of storage and light. There is also a new windowed bath. 370 Central Park West is one of a kind, Tudor Style, pre-war full service building with a live in super, private garden, and bike room. The location cannot be beat the subways is downstairs, crosstown bus in front of building, and Whole Foods down the block. Pets are welcome.