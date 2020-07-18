All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

370 Central Park West

370 Central Park West · (212) 381-2255
Location

370 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
NO FEE/ ARCHITECTURAL DREAM ON PARK
NO FEE/ BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE! NO LEASE LIMITS AND EASY BOARD APPROVAL! This is a rarely available 2 bedroom with park views. Enter into a large gallery like hallway which leads to six windows facing Central Park, offering a serene ever changing view. There are high cove ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is a new, windowed eat in kitchen, with tons of storage and light. There is also a new windowed bath. 370 Central Park West is one of a kind, Tudor Style, pre-war full service building with a live in super, private garden, and bike room. The location cannot be beat the subways is downstairs, crosstown bus in front of building, and Whole Foods down the block. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Central Park West have any available units?
370 Central Park West has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Central Park West have?
Some of 370 Central Park West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
370 Central Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Central Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Central Park West is pet friendly.
Does 370 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 370 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 370 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 370 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 370 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 370 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
