Home
/
New York, NY
/
37 Gramercy Park East
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

37 Gramercy Park East

37 Gramercy Park East · (646) 679-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Gramercy Park East, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Spectacular one-of-a-kind PH duplex, occupying the top floors of a boutique building directly on Gramercy Park. This home offers modern elegance with superb unobstructed park views. A key-lock elevator opens directly into the apartment revealing this modern residence with high ceilings. The dramatic living room graciously curates the views of Gramercy Park through floor-to-ceiling west facing windows. An ornate original marble mantle adorns the wood-burning fireplace and provides historic context to this beautiful room. Blonde oak floors throughout. Walk through sliding doors off the gracious living room and there is an intimate terrace that also faces the park. There is a powder room on this floor as well. One flight upstairs is an additional massive roof deck, private to the penthouse, for proper outdoor entertaining, with unparalleled views of the park and surrounding landmarks.
A long, bright gallery with glass ceiling connects the living room to the dining room and the impressive chef's kitchen. The kitchen boasts Sub-Zero refrigerator with double freezer, Thermador convection oven, a six-burner Bertazzoni cooktop, Ariston integrated espresso maker, Poggenpohl cabinets, and a 9ft long Caesarstone waterfall island. The dining area easily accommodates a table for twelve.
Down a glass-encased, floating staircase is the master bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms. The master is a peaceful retreat with unobstructed views of Gramercy Park. The en-suite bathroom is finished in earth-toned Ann Sacks tiles, with polished chrome Kallista fixtures, dual sinks, and a large walk-in shower.
Two more bedrooms are at the opposite end on this floor, creating total privacy for the master. There is a second bathroom with soaking tub and dual sinks on the floor. Additional large office area under the staircase with great walls for art. Central air throughout, vented W/D, great closet space, and video intercom complete this thoughtfully designed home. A key to Gramercy Park is available. The elegant and timeless neighborhood offers some of the best restaurants downtown, chefs' favorite Union Square Farmer's Market, and plethora of transportation options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Gramercy Park East have any available units?
37 Gramercy Park East has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Gramercy Park East have?
Some of 37 Gramercy Park East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Gramercy Park East currently offering any rent specials?
37 Gramercy Park East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Gramercy Park East pet-friendly?
No, 37 Gramercy Park East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 37 Gramercy Park East offer parking?
No, 37 Gramercy Park East does not offer parking.
Does 37 Gramercy Park East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Gramercy Park East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Gramercy Park East have a pool?
No, 37 Gramercy Park East does not have a pool.
Does 37 Gramercy Park East have accessible units?
No, 37 Gramercy Park East does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Gramercy Park East have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Gramercy Park East does not have units with dishwashers.
