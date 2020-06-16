37 Gramercy Park East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Spectacular one-of-a-kind PH duplex, occupying the top floors of a boutique building directly on Gramercy Park. This home offers modern elegance with superb unobstructed park views. A key-lock elevator opens directly into the apartment revealing this modern residence with high ceilings. The dramatic living room graciously curates the views of Gramercy Park through floor-to-ceiling west facing windows. An ornate original marble mantle adorns the wood-burning fireplace and provides historic context to this beautiful room. Blonde oak floors throughout. Walk through sliding doors off the gracious living room and there is an intimate terrace that also faces the park. There is a powder room on this floor as well. One flight upstairs is an additional massive roof deck, private to the penthouse, for proper outdoor entertaining, with unparalleled views of the park and surrounding landmarks.

A long, bright gallery with glass ceiling connects the living room to the dining room and the impressive chef's kitchen. The kitchen boasts Sub-Zero refrigerator with double freezer, Thermador convection oven, a six-burner Bertazzoni cooktop, Ariston integrated espresso maker, Poggenpohl cabinets, and a 9ft long Caesarstone waterfall island. The dining area easily accommodates a table for twelve.

Down a glass-encased, floating staircase is the master bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms. The master is a peaceful retreat with unobstructed views of Gramercy Park. The en-suite bathroom is finished in earth-toned Ann Sacks tiles, with polished chrome Kallista fixtures, dual sinks, and a large walk-in shower.

Two more bedrooms are at the opposite end on this floor, creating total privacy for the master. There is a second bathroom with soaking tub and dual sinks on the floor. Additional large office area under the staircase with great walls for art. Central air throughout, vented W/D, great closet space, and video intercom complete this thoughtfully designed home. A key to Gramercy Park is available. The elegant and timeless neighborhood offers some of the best restaurants downtown, chefs' favorite Union Square Farmer's Market, and plethora of transportation options.