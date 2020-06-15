366 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator lobby

Now available for a 6 to 12 month rental:



This beautiful, immaculate, and fully-furnished pre-war Tribeca loft boasts beautiful city views and abundant light through enormous windows in every room. A rare corner apartment, with 3 exposures, it expertly blends clean, modern finishes with original elements of the historic building. This luxurious home was renovated to the highest standard. By day or night, the apartment is a perfect oasis of calm in an ideal downtown location at the corner of Franklin Street.



A proper entry hall off of the elevator landing greets visitors to the home and leads past the coat closet and through the gallery to a beautifully proportioned and enormous living/dining room, with corner exposures. Featuring multiple seating areas, including a living space with a sectional sofa and chairs, and a dining area with seating for eight to ten. Open to the living/dining room is the sleek Bulthaup chef's kitchen, with top-of-the-line appliances, including a five-burner gas cooktop, Viking oven, Viking microwave, an integrated Miele dishwasher, and an integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen is completed by open bar seating for three.



The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and a king sized bed. The en-suite bath features an oversized glass-enclosed shower. Down the hall, a guest bedroom doubles as a home office. The guest bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower, as well as a utility area with a stacked Miele washer and dryer, cleverly hidden behind a frosted glass pocket door. This apartment is truly turn-key - complete with central A/C individually controlled in each room, hardwood floors and soaring ceilings of 12 +/- feet.



The 'Collect Pond House' is a well-established cooperative in a historic 1908 Beaux-Arts building, with a spectacular marble lobby and full-time superintendent. This perfect location at the center of downtown affords easy access to the vibrant neighborhoods of Tribeca, Soho, Nolita, the Lower East Side, and has excellent access to transportation. Just minutes away from the Financial District, the World Trade Center and World Financial Center, as well as Hudson River Park, Tribeca Whole Foods, and the city's most exciting restaurants and shopping.