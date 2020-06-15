All apartments in New York
366 Broadway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:42 AM

366 Broadway

366 Broadway · (917) 744-3435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

366 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-A · Avail. now

$8,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Now available for a 6 to 12 month rental:

This beautiful, immaculate, and fully-furnished pre-war Tribeca loft boasts beautiful city views and abundant light through enormous windows in every room. A rare corner apartment, with 3 exposures, it expertly blends clean, modern finishes with original elements of the historic building. This luxurious home was renovated to the highest standard. By day or night, the apartment is a perfect oasis of calm in an ideal downtown location at the corner of Franklin Street.

A proper entry hall off of the elevator landing greets visitors to the home and leads past the coat closet and through the gallery to a beautifully proportioned and enormous living/dining room, with corner exposures. Featuring multiple seating areas, including a living space with a sectional sofa and chairs, and a dining area with seating for eight to ten. Open to the living/dining room is the sleek Bulthaup chef's kitchen, with top-of-the-line appliances, including a five-burner gas cooktop, Viking oven, Viking microwave, an integrated Miele dishwasher, and an integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen is completed by open bar seating for three.

The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and a king sized bed. The en-suite bath features an oversized glass-enclosed shower. Down the hall, a guest bedroom doubles as a home office. The guest bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower, as well as a utility area with a stacked Miele washer and dryer, cleverly hidden behind a frosted glass pocket door. This apartment is truly turn-key - complete with central A/C individually controlled in each room, hardwood floors and soaring ceilings of 12 +/- feet.

The 'Collect Pond House' is a well-established cooperative in a historic 1908 Beaux-Arts building, with a spectacular marble lobby and full-time superintendent. This perfect location at the center of downtown affords easy access to the vibrant neighborhoods of Tribeca, Soho, Nolita, the Lower East Side, and has excellent access to transportation. Just minutes away from the Financial District, the World Trade Center and World Financial Center, as well as Hudson River Park, Tribeca Whole Foods, and the city's most exciting restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Broadway have any available units?
366 Broadway has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Broadway have?
Some of 366 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
366 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 366 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 366 Broadway offer parking?
No, 366 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 366 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 366 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Broadway have a pool?
No, 366 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 366 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 366 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
