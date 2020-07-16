All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

36 Lispenard Street

36 Lispenard Street · (212) 941-2632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Lispenard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright and serene two bedroom corner loft located at 36 Lispenard Street in the heart of Tribeca. The living/dining room features whitewashed exposed brick and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry and granite countertops. The layout allows for separate winged bedrooms with customized closets. Remote controlled central AC throughout. The windowed, marble tiled bathroom adds to the clean and pleasant aesthetic. 11 oversized and double glazed windows, 10ft ceilings and double exposure of northwestern sky gives this charming home a light and airy feel. Located at the junction of Soho and Tribeca, this historic 4 unit walk up building is near all major transportation and restaurants- No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Lispenard Street have any available units?
36 Lispenard Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 36 Lispenard Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Lispenard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Lispenard Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Lispenard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 36 Lispenard Street offer parking?
No, 36 Lispenard Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Lispenard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Lispenard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Lispenard Street have a pool?
No, 36 Lispenard Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Lispenard Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Lispenard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Lispenard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Lispenard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Lispenard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Lispenard Street has units with air conditioning.
