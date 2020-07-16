Amenities

Bright and serene two bedroom corner loft located at 36 Lispenard Street in the heart of Tribeca. The living/dining room features whitewashed exposed brick and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry and granite countertops. The layout allows for separate winged bedrooms with customized closets. Remote controlled central AC throughout. The windowed, marble tiled bathroom adds to the clean and pleasant aesthetic. 11 oversized and double glazed windows, 10ft ceilings and double exposure of northwestern sky gives this charming home a light and airy feel. Located at the junction of Soho and Tribeca, this historic 4 unit walk up building is near all major transportation and restaurants- No pets please.