356 West 56th Street

Available for ASAP occupancy is this recently gut-renovated three bedroom corner apartment on the corner of 56th and 9th Ave. FINISHED HARD WOOD FLOORS, FULL SIZED APPLIANCES, THREE REAL MASSIVE QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS WITH CLOSETS and room for additional furniture, NEW TILE BATH ROOM, VERY HIGH CEILINGS. This building sits directly across park offering it BRIGHT SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT DAY and is conveniently located in HELL'S KITCHEN / MIDTOWN WEST neighborhood Only a few short blocks to Columbus Circle and Central Park.Sorry, No PetsGuarantors acceptedShares OKE A C B D R 1 2 3 TRAINS Nearby