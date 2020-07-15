All apartments in New York
Find more places like 356 West 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
356 West 56th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

356 West 56th Street

356 West 56th Street · (212) 381-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

356 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for ASAP occupancy is this recently gut-renovated three bedroom corner apartment on the corner of 56th and 9th Ave. FINISHED HARD WOOD FLOORS, FULL SIZED APPLIANCES, THREE REAL MASSIVE QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS WITH CLOSETS and room for additional furniture, NEW TILE BATH ROOM, VERY HIGH CEILINGS. This building sits directly across park offering it BRIGHT SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT DAY and is conveniently located in HELL'S KITCHEN / MIDTOWN WEST neighborhood Only a few short blocks to Columbus Circle and Central Park.Sorry, No PetsGuarantors acceptedShares OKE A C B D R 1 2 3 TRAINS Nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 West 56th Street have any available units?
356 West 56th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 356 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
356 West 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 356 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 356 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 356 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 356 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 356 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 356 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 356 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 356 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 West 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 West 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 356 West 56th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity