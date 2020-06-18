All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

350 EAST 57TH STREET 27

350 East 57th Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 27 · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
hot tub
MASSIVE NEW FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS 3BR/2BTH DOOR - Property Id: 258768

TERRACE!!! PERFECT FOR Family or shares
27th FLOOR PANORAMIC CITY VIEWS
HUGE 3 bed/2.5 ba 24 Hr Drmn Bldg!!!…FULLY RENOVATED !!!! Stunning apartment is equipped with central air, hardwood floors, ceiling to floor windows (AMAZING NATURAL LIGHTING). Incredible chefs kitchen Tons of pantry storage and a brand new kitchen. All finished in fine brown marble, including heated lights. This is a highly luxurious apt in a fantastic well maintained 24/7 doorman building on an attractive tree lined block. Live near some of the finest restaurants, bars, retail stores and the new Whole Foods just one block
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258768
Property Id 258768

(RLNE5843069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 have any available units?
350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 have?
Some of 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 currently offering any rent specials?
350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 is pet friendly.
Does 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 offer parking?
No, 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 does not offer parking.
Does 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 have a pool?
No, 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 does not have a pool.
Does 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 have accessible units?
No, 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 EAST 57TH STREET 27 has units with dishwashers.
