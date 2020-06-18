350 EAST 57TH STREET 27

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman hot tub

MASSIVE NEW FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS 3BR/2BTH DOOR - Property Id: 258768



TERRACE!!! PERFECT FOR Family or shares

27th FLOOR PANORAMIC CITY VIEWS

HUGE 3 bed/2.5 ba 24 Hr Drmn Bldg!!!…FULLY RENOVATED !!!! Stunning apartment is equipped with central air, hardwood floors, ceiling to floor windows (AMAZING NATURAL LIGHTING). Incredible chefs kitchen Tons of pantry storage and a brand new kitchen. All finished in fine brown marble, including heated lights. This is a highly luxurious apt in a fantastic well maintained 24/7 doorman building on an attractive tree lined block. Live near some of the finest restaurants, bars, retail stores and the new Whole Foods just one block

