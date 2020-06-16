Amenities

*1 Year lease available, also available is a 2 year lease with 1 month free*



Rare 9 room home right on Central Park West!



This five-bedroom three and a half bathroom home is recently renovated including a chef's kitchen.

Classic pre-war details include moldings, high ceilings and entry gallery that leads you to the grand open living room and formal dining room with decorative fireplace.



Dining in the kitchen is also an option as it is a massive chef's eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and ample cabinet and countertop space.



The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and good closet space, and located at the corner of the apartment features northern and western exposure.

Every room in this apartment has great light and views, and even partial park views from the kitchen.



350 Central Park West is an elegant pre-war 24-hour doorman building with a laundry room.



Located on Central Park West, this apartment is in a prime location across from Central Park. Just walk right outside for limitless family recreation or a short walk to 96th street to take the B or C train to your heart's desire. This building is also close to the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School.