New York, NY
350 Central Park West
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

350 Central Park West

350 Central Park West · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 15-IJ · Avail. now

$16,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
*1 Year lease available, also available is a 2 year lease with 1 month free*

Rare 9 room home right on Central Park West!

This five-bedroom three and a half bathroom home is recently renovated including a chef's kitchen.
Classic pre-war details include moldings, high ceilings and entry gallery that leads you to the grand open living room and formal dining room with decorative fireplace.

Dining in the kitchen is also an option as it is a massive chef's eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and ample cabinet and countertop space.

The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and good closet space, and located at the corner of the apartment features northern and western exposure.
Every room in this apartment has great light and views, and even partial park views from the kitchen.

350 Central Park West is an elegant pre-war 24-hour doorman building with a laundry room.

Located on Central Park West, this apartment is in a prime location across from Central Park. Just walk right outside for limitless family recreation or a short walk to 96th street to take the B or C train to your heart's desire. This building is also close to the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Central Park West have any available units?
350 Central Park West has a unit available for $16,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Central Park West have?
Some of 350 Central Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
350 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 350 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 350 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 350 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 350 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 350 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 350 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
