35 West 33rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

35 West 33rd Street

35 W 33rd St · (646) 382-7378
Location

35 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001
Koreatown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-D · Avail. now

$6,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
The wait is over! Finally, convertible 3 Bedroom is back with a private terrace! The apartment features oversized windows, washer, and dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave, plenty of cabinetry and the good amount of storage. Pre-Wired for Time Warner and Verizon, Gas is included, Central AC and Heating! Half a block to Herald Square station/W 34th N,Q,R,B,D,M or a short walk to Seventh and 8th Ave subway stops at 34th street! You will be surrounded by prime shopping locations, great dining spots, tons of workout options if free gym in the building is not enough. The Magellan puts the world at your doorstep, surrounds you in comfort and caters to your every whim with unparalleled services and amenities.
Please note the rent displayed is net effective after a 1 month free on a 12-month lease.
Gross rent is $6550.
Photos on the listing are from a similar unit to showcase the finishes in the apartment.,HUGE PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE ON THE 21ST FLOOR

Welcome to an expansive two bedroom apartment with dining area, large private terrace in a full service luxury building in Midtown West.
Shares are welcome, living room can be converted into third bedroom with enough space for queen size bed and furniture.
There still will be a common area with windows, please refer to the floor plan.
You will love this spacious terrace overlooking Manhattan South.

The apartment features high ceilings, oversized windows with southern exposures, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave and plenty of cabinets.

Located in a very well maintained full service doorman building.
Near by the subway station: N,Q,R,B,D,M, short walk to Seventh and 8th Ave subway stops at 34th street!
You will be surrounded by prime shopping, great dining spots, tons of workout options if free gym in the building is not enough.
Building is offering a storage space for additional monthly charge that you can rent on a month to month basis.
**Disclaimer***** Please note you Gross rent is $5995. Price displayed is net effective on a 13 month lease with a 1 month free.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

