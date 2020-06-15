All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

35 West 15th Street

35 West 15th Street · (212) 300-7418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-E · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
clubhouse
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
lobby
35XV, Alchemy Properties' latest development, is an architecturally striking glass and stone condominium building located at 35 West 15th Street. It's 55 carefully crafted residences will begin on the building's eighth floor approximately 100 feet high and will rise at an angle towards the sky, offering brilliant natural light and unparalleled views. 35XV is perfectly situated at the intersection of the Chelsea, Union Square, Greenwich Village, and the Flatiron District, yet offers a serene mid-block location. The apartments range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom homes featuring 10 ft high ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, automated shades and oak hardwood flooring. Kitchens feature marble counters with Poggenphol cabinetry, premium Miele appliances, and a Sub-Zero wine cooler. Spa-like master baths include marble floors, walls and countertops, steam showers, deep soaking tubs, and radiant floor heating. Residence can enjoy a full floor of amenities including a health and fitness center overlooking a 75 foot wide common outdoor terrace, a children's playroom, an entertainment lounge, dining room, and a fully refrigerated walk-in wine cellar containing personal wine storage for each residence. Additional amenities include a 24-hour lobby attendant and live-in superintendent.

35XV, Alchemy Properties' latest development, is an architecturally striking glass and stone condominium building located at 35 West 15th Street. It's 55 carefully crafted residences will begin on the building's eighth floor approximately 100 feet high and will rise at an angle towards the sky, offering brilliant natural light and unparalleled views. 35XV is perfectly situated at the intersection of the Chelsea, Union Square, Greenwich Village, and the Flatiron District, yet offers a serene mid-block location. The apartments range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom homes featuring 10 ft high ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, automated shades and oak hardwood flooring. Kitchens feature marble counters with Poggenphol cabinetry, premium Miele appliances, and a Sub-Zero wine cooler. Spa-like master baths include marble floors, walls and countertops, steam showers, deep soaking tubs, and radiant floor heating. Residence can enjoy a full floor of amenities including a health and fitness center overlooking a 75 foot wide common outdoor terrace, a children playroom, an entertainment lounge, dining room, and a fully refrigerated walk-in wine cellar containing personal wine storage for each residence. Additional amenities include a 24-hour lobby attendant and live-in superintendent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 West 15th Street have any available units?
35 West 15th Street has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 West 15th Street have?
Some of 35 West 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 35 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 35 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 35 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
