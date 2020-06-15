Amenities

35XV, Alchemy Properties' latest development, is an architecturally striking glass and stone condominium building located at 35 West 15th Street. It's 55 carefully crafted residences will begin on the building's eighth floor approximately 100 feet high and will rise at an angle towards the sky, offering brilliant natural light and unparalleled views. 35XV is perfectly situated at the intersection of the Chelsea, Union Square, Greenwich Village, and the Flatiron District, yet offers a serene mid-block location. The apartments range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom homes featuring 10 ft high ceilings with floor to ceiling windows, automated shades and oak hardwood flooring. Kitchens feature marble counters with Poggenphol cabinetry, premium Miele appliances, and a Sub-Zero wine cooler. Spa-like master baths include marble floors, walls and countertops, steam showers, deep soaking tubs, and radiant floor heating. Residence can enjoy a full floor of amenities including a health and fitness center overlooking a 75 foot wide common outdoor terrace, a children's playroom, an entertainment lounge, dining room, and a fully refrigerated walk-in wine cellar containing personal wine storage for each residence. Additional amenities include a 24-hour lobby attendant and live-in superintendent.



