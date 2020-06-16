Amenities

New to market! Light, Bright & Airy! One bedroom Co-Op in classic West Village Townhouse available for immediate occupancy with board approval. Walk-up two flights and find yourself in a completely remodeled east facing sanctuary. Highlights of your new home include: decorative fireplace, light toned hardwood floors and high ceilings as well as European style bathroom. The kitchen is modern with dishwasher, electric range and expansive Jasmin Verde counter.



345 West 4th Street, is centrally located just one block from the A, C, E & L trains and the 1, 2, 3 trains are only one avenue away. The Highline and Whitney museum as well as the meat packing district are close by. Board approval required.



