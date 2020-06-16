All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

345 West 4th Street

345 West 4th Street · (510) 375-1012
Location

345 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New to market! Light, Bright & Airy! One bedroom Co-Op in classic West Village Townhouse available for immediate occupancy with board approval. Walk-up two flights and find yourself in a completely remodeled east facing sanctuary. Highlights of your new home include: decorative fireplace, light toned hardwood floors and high ceilings as well as European style bathroom. The kitchen is modern with dishwasher, electric range and expansive Jasmin Verde counter.

345 West 4th Street, is centrally located just one block from the A, C, E & L trains and the 1, 2, 3 trains are only one avenue away. The Highline and Whitney museum as well as the meat packing district are close by. Board approval required.,Light, Bright & Airy! One bedroom Co-Op in classic West Village Townhouse available for December 1st. Walk-up two flights and find yourself in a completely remodeled east facing sanctuary. Highlights of your new home include: decorative fireplace, light toned hardwood floors and high ceilings as well as European style bathroom. The kitchen is modern with dishwasher, electric range and expansive Jasmin Verde counter.

345 West 4th Street, is centrally located just one block from the A, C, E & L trains and the 1, 2, 3 trains are only one avenue away. The Highline and Whitney museum as well as the meat packing district are close by. Board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 West 4th Street have any available units?
345 West 4th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 West 4th Street have?
Some of 345 West 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 345 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 West 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 345 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
