345 South End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage valet service yoga

With attention paid to every detail, this light filled one bedrooms covers all the angles. 10 ceilings, over-sized picture frame windows, oak finished flooring and gracious modern kitchens accented with custom paneled appliances and white lacquer cabinetry and spacious closets!!! 24-hour concierge, and valet service set the scene for a warm welcome home. The beautiful outdoo pool is the ultimate luxury amenity, and a great place to socialize, unwind and cool off. The residents' lounge, reserveable entertaining kitchen and dining room, gaming area, TechnoGym outfitted fitness center and yoga studio featuring views of the Hudson River and beyond. pet friendly!!!!To book a viewing please contact Effi Amouris 609-903-7246 or email effi@bouklisgroup.comTwo months free on a 24 month Lease!!!!