345 South End Avenue
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

345 South End Avenue

345 South End Avenue · (609) 903-7246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
yoga
With attention paid to every detail, this light filled one bedrooms covers all the angles. 10 ceilings, over-sized picture frame windows, oak finished flooring and gracious modern kitchens accented with custom paneled appliances and white lacquer cabinetry and spacious closets!!! 24-hour concierge, and valet service set the scene for a warm welcome home. The beautiful outdoo pool is the ultimate luxury amenity, and a great place to socialize, unwind and cool off. The residents' lounge, reserveable entertaining kitchen and dining room, gaming area, TechnoGym outfitted fitness center and yoga studio featuring views of the Hudson River and beyond. pet friendly!!!!To book a viewing please contact Effi Amouris 609-903-7246 or email effi@bouklisgroup.comTwo months free on a 24 month Lease!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 South End Avenue have any available units?
345 South End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 South End Avenue have?
Some of 345 South End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 South End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 South End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 South End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 345 South End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 South End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 345 South End Avenue offers parking.
Does 345 South End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 South End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 South End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 345 South End Avenue has a pool.
Does 345 South End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 South End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 South End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 South End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
