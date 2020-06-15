All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

345 Greenwich Street

345 Greenwich Street · (212) 539-4988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$9,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
This fabulous cc. 2200 sf 2br+ office loft home is in the heart of Tribeca. Featuring a huge master bedroom with sitting room area and marble en suite bath, home office, large, open chef's kitchen with Sub-zero refrigerator, Viking stove, Bosch dishwasher and granite counter tops. The loft has 3 exposures; East, South and West and the ceilings are 10.5 ft. There is abundant closet space throughout; a large walk-in closet/storage room, separate laundry room with washer/dryer and sink and large closets in the bedrooms. The building has a keyed elevator and a video intercom system. Greenwich Street, between Harrison and Jay Streets is conveniently located near subway lines, parks, supermarkets, pharmacy, gourmet specialty food stores like Whole Foods, galleries and restaurants such as Sarabeth's ,Nobu, Locanda Verde and Bouley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Greenwich Street have any available units?
345 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $9,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 345 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 345 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 345 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 345 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Greenwich Street has units with dishwashers.
