345 Greenwich Street

This fabulous cc. 2200 sf 2br+ office loft home is in the heart of Tribeca. Featuring a huge master bedroom with sitting room area and marble en suite bath, home office, large, open chef's kitchen with Sub-zero refrigerator, Viking stove, Bosch dishwasher and granite counter tops. The loft has 3 exposures; East, South and West and the ceilings are 10.5 ft. There is abundant closet space throughout; a large walk-in closet/storage room, separate laundry room with washer/dryer and sink and large closets in the bedrooms. The building has a keyed elevator and a video intercom system. Greenwich Street, between Harrison and Jay Streets is conveniently located near subway lines, parks, supermarkets, pharmacy, gourmet specialty food stores like Whole Foods, galleries and restaurants such as Sarabeth's ,Nobu, Locanda Verde and Bouley.