Find more places like 345 East 56th Street.
345 East 56th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

345 East 56th Street

345 East 56th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 East 56th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully upgraded! Entire apartment was fullyrenovated! Brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, and more !!!! Sponsor Unit - No Board Approval Needed. Quick Move-in Simple Application Full service luxury D/M building. Great midtown location. The perfect 1BR apartment, at an incredible rate! Very specious, quite. Beautiful Roof Top with City Views! 3 blocks from 4/5/6 and E Trains, 1 block from Whole Foods. Easy access to air-ports. Few Gyms around! No Board Approval Needed, quick and simple move in procedure. Also for long term with lock-in rates. No Pets.Text your full contact information to set up an appointment.$3,150 or Best Offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 East 56th Street have any available units?
345 East 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 345 East 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 East 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 East 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 East 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 East 56th Street offer parking?
No, 345 East 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 East 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 East 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 East 56th Street have a pool?
No, 345 East 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 East 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 East 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 East 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 East 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 East 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 East 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
