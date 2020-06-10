345 East 56th Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully upgraded! Entire apartment was fullyrenovated! Brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, and more !!!! Sponsor Unit - No Board Approval Needed. Quick Move-in Simple Application Full service luxury D/M building. Great midtown location. The perfect 1BR apartment, at an incredible rate! Very specious, quite. Beautiful Roof Top with City Views! 3 blocks from 4/5/6 and E Trains, 1 block from Whole Foods. Easy access to air-ports. Few Gyms around! No Board Approval Needed, quick and simple move in procedure. Also for long term with lock-in rates. No Pets.Text your full contact information to set up an appointment.$3,150 or Best Offer!