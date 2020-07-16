All apartments in New York
Find more places like 345 East 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
345 East 21st Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

345 East 21st Street

345 East 21st Street · (646) 688-6625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

345 East 21st Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
24hr maintenance
hot tub
PEEK VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH TOUR AVAILABLE FOR EXACT UNIT

Welcome to 345 East 21st Street

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in Gramercy Park on the corner of East 21st Street and First Avenue. Enjoy the condo-like finishes and abundant natural light with two skylights in the unit. Find recessed lighting and plank hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms feature enough space for full or queen beds and have large closets. The bathroom features a skylight and a 5-speed rain shower. And to top it off, the unit has an in-unit LG washer and dryer.

345 East 21st Street sits on the corner of East 21st street and First Avenue. Located in the heart of Gramercy Park in a wonderfully maintained 4 story walkup building with units featuring stainless steel appliances, updated modern finishes, and plank-style hardwood floors. The building is equipped with ButterflyMX to assist with deliveries.

Apartment Features:
- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Full/Queen-sized bedroom
- 2 skylight in unit
- Spa-style bathroom with chrome finishes and 5 speed rain shower
- Premium wide-plank hardwood floors
- Recessed lighting
- In-unit washer and dryer

Building Features:

- ButterflyMX
- Virtual Doorman System - great for packages and deliveries
- Ideally located on the corner of 1st Ave and East 21st Street
- On-Site Superintendent - 24/7 maintenance

While living at 345 East 21st Street, explore the historic streets of the Gramercy Park neighborhood with its tree lined streets and brownstones and enjoy all of the restaurants, bars, and nightlife that the east side has to offer. Transportation options include the N,Q,R,W,4,5,6, and L trains that all make stops in the neighborhood. Price advertised is NET effective.

GROSS rent is $3,791 with 2 months free on a 24 month lease.

Photos are representative of unit's finishes and layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 East 21st Street have any available units?
345 East 21st Street has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 East 21st Street have?
Some of 345 East 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 East 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 East 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 345 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 East 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 345 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 345 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 East 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 345 East 21st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity