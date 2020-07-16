Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman 24hr maintenance hot tub

PEEK VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH TOUR AVAILABLE FOR EXACT UNIT



Welcome to 345 East 21st Street



Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in Gramercy Park on the corner of East 21st Street and First Avenue. Enjoy the condo-like finishes and abundant natural light with two skylights in the unit. Find recessed lighting and plank hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms feature enough space for full or queen beds and have large closets. The bathroom features a skylight and a 5-speed rain shower. And to top it off, the unit has an in-unit LG washer and dryer.



345 East 21st Street sits on the corner of East 21st street and First Avenue. Located in the heart of Gramercy Park in a wonderfully maintained 4 story walkup building with units featuring stainless steel appliances, updated modern finishes, and plank-style hardwood floors. The building is equipped with ButterflyMX to assist with deliveries.



Apartment Features:

- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Full/Queen-sized bedroom

- 2 skylight in unit

- Spa-style bathroom with chrome finishes and 5 speed rain shower

- Premium wide-plank hardwood floors

- Recessed lighting

- In-unit washer and dryer



Building Features:



- ButterflyMX

- Virtual Doorman System - great for packages and deliveries

- Ideally located on the corner of 1st Ave and East 21st Street

- On-Site Superintendent - 24/7 maintenance



While living at 345 East 21st Street, explore the historic streets of the Gramercy Park neighborhood with its tree lined streets and brownstones and enjoy all of the restaurants, bars, and nightlife that the east side has to offer. Transportation options include the N,Q,R,W,4,5,6, and L trains that all make stops in the neighborhood. Price advertised is NET effective.



GROSS rent is $3,791 with 2 months free on a 24 month lease.



Photos are representative of unit's finishes and layout.